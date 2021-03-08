On the occasion of International Women’s Day, actor Arjun Kapoor will interact and celebrate girls who have broken stereotypes, challenged norms and have themselves become a role model, inspiring a generation to share their experiences and their journeys. For this, he has joined hands with the leading child rights organization Child Rights and You (CRY) for a virtual event. Girls between the ages of 16-22 will share their stories and interact with Arjun as a part of the #WomenOfTomorrow campaign.

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor will converse with these girls, share anecdotes from his life on how women can do anything they set their mind to. Arjun, who for many years now has been an ardent supporter of women’s rights issues, will discuss why it is imperative for women to be self-reliant.

Advertisement

“It is crucial for women to stand up for themselves and their dreams and shatter stereotypes. I have always been a staunch supporter of women’s causes and have always tried to contribute in my own way as much as possible. It was an eye-opener for me to know the amazing stories of these girls and their inspiring personal journeys. I’m proud to join hands with CRY for this wonderful initiative that aims at celebrating the stories of these strong girls, who are our future generation,” said Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor also spearheads a digital IP called Bend The Gender that is aimed at saluting girls who have been shattering the glass ceiling across India.

Must Read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Ae Tu Question Pucha Sunra Nahi” To Ignorant Reporter Is A True ‘Kabir Singh’ Moment

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube