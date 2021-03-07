Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt time and again share the words of wisdom their dad Mahesh Bhatt shares with them. Pooja is now all set to make a comeback to the screens and make her digital debut with Netflix’s show Bombay Begums. The actor has now opened up on her first onscreen kiss with Sanjay Dutt and how her dad gave her a piece of advice that she will treasure for life.

Pooja made her big Bollywood debut with the much acclaimed 90s film Sadak that was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The film starrer Sanjay Dutt in one of his career-best performances. In the movie, Pooja also shared a kiss with Dutt and was sceptical about it in the beginning. Read on to know what advice papa Bhatt had for his elder daughter was foraying into the world of films back then.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Pooja Bhatt expressed how innocence needs to be approached is what Mahesh Bhatt first taught her. She said, “Innocence needs to be the approach. This was the first lesson I learnt on sets of Sadak many, many years ago, when I had to kiss my icon Sanjay Dutt, I was all of 18 years, and here I was kissing the man whose posters I had in my room.”

Pooja Bhatt further said how Mahesh Bhatt told it will look vulgar if she feels vulgar. She continued, “I remember my father taking me aside and telling me something that has remained with me for the rest of my life. He said, ‘Pooja if you are going to feel vulgar, it is going to look vulgar. So you need to approach a kissing scene or love making scene with a lot of innocence, grace and dignity, because the intention is communicated.’”

Bombay Begums starring Pooja Bhatt releases on March 8 on Netflix. Stick to Koimoi for more information.

