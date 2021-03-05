Little Things is one of the early OTT shows by Netflix India. Starring Mithila Palkar & Dhruv Sehgal in lead, the rom-com first streamed on YouTube but was later takeover by Netflix. Currently, the 3 seasons of the show are live on the OTT content platform and a new is all set to release soon.

Advertisement

Netflix recently announced its 2021 lineup and Little Things 4 was one of the highlights. It was amazing to know that Dhruv & Kavya are finally coming back to melt our hearts. However, it seems the OTT giant is in the mood of teasing the fans by confusing them.

Advertisement

While Little Things Season 4 is definitely on, the sad news is that it will be the last one of the show. Netflix India shared two adorable stills from the show and announced that the upcoming season will be the last one.

But interestingly soon after that, the post was deleted and an updated one was posted. “WE’VE GOT BIG NEWS ABOUT LITTLE THINGS. Kavu and Dhruv will be back for a fourth season and we are ready for more of the laughter, tears, cutlets, biryani and all other beautiful things this show has given us.” the fresh post read as saying.

So is it going to be the last season or not? Well, we think not! What are your thoughts?

Meanwhile, earlier during a conversation with Pinkvilla, Mithila Palkar opened up about Little Things 4 and shared some interesting details. The actress was asked if she thinks Dhruv and Kavya would’ve spent lockdown together. Answering the question, she said, “Sure, they live together, right? I don’t think they have an option but to spend time together (giggles)”

When asked further about what this would’ve done to their relationship, Mithila said, “I need to call, Dhruv! (giggles)” “You know the lovely thing about Dhruv & Kavya (I am totally biased about them), they are so grey about their relationship which is what makes them so relatable because everything is not hunky-dory. Relationships are always going round and circles yet you manage to grow with them. So no matter the differences, no matter the number of times you want to pull each other’s head, what matters is that at the end of the day you still want to go back home to this person and that is exactly what lockdown would’ve done to them. It would have just affirmed the fact that they are just fine together the way they are, no matter the differences”

Must Read: Abhinav Shukla Opens Up On Planning Babies With Rubina Dilaik; Rakhi Sawant Pulling Strings Of His Shorts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube