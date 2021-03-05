Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has started shooting for the second season of the web-series Made In Heaven.

Advertisement

Sobhita posted a picture on Instagram, where she shared a clapboard that had “Made In Heaven 2” written on it.

Advertisement

Sobhita Dhulipala captioned the image: “Here goes”.

Details about the sequel are still under wraps. The season 1 of Made in Heaven starring Sobhita Dhulipala that released back in 2018 was a massive hit on OTT. The show was lapped up by the critics and audience in unison.

The series is helmed by Nitya Mehra. Sobhita Dhulipala plays Tara Khanna, a wedding planner in Delhi who runs an agency named Made in Heaven.

The show also stars Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

How excited are you for Made In Heaven 2? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, fore more updates and everything from the entertainment world, stick to Koimoi!

Must Read: Shefali Shah On Doing Delhi Crime 2 & Darlings: “It’s The Kind Of Work I’ve Waited For So Long”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube