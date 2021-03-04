"I am greedy as an actor",shares Shefali Shah on doing so many different roles

Shefali Shah, the powerhouse performer has another interesting film title added to her spectacular lineup – ‘Darlings’. The actress is also working on Delhi Crime 2 and Vipul Shah’s Human‘.

Expressing her high excitement Shefali shared, “Super super excited and thrilled for all the work I’m doing this year. It’s the kind of work I’ve waited for so long. Humans, darlings, Delhi Crime 2…. and some more…. all being fantastic scripts and roles and incredible makers and talent to work with. It’s a feast !!!”

Shefali Shah further also shared, “I don’t want to limit myself by asking or wishing for certain kind of roles. I’m greedy as an actor. And any role that excites me, hits me hard in my gut, surprises and challenges me. Whether it’s an alien, Juliet or sofa.”

The sheer passion Shefali shows towards her work is second to none, her work has bested the best in the business. Whatever character she plays, she makes sure it’s done to the T. The series Delhi Crime was a roaring hit as it released in 2019. Now, all her upcoming projects are some of the most awaited and anticipated ones that have the audiences excited above all bounds.

On her work canvas next is, Darlings where she will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma, Vipul Shah’s ‘Human’ and ‘Delhi Crime 2’ the second part of a much-loved web show Delhi Crime.

