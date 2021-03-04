Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty’s love tale is not hidden from anyone. He may be a family man now, but there was a time when Khiladi Kumar was quite a player, and he had a reputation of being the Casanova. He hit the headlines many times because of breaking the hearts of many B-Town beauties. One of them was Shilpa Shetty, who had accused the actor of cheating her and using her.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard that right. Shilpa was so heartbroken after Akshay dumped her for his current wife Twinkle Khanna that she did not think twice before openly accusing Akki of using her.

Advertisement

In an interview in 2000, Shilpa Shetty had accused Akshay Kumar of taking her for a ride. Although, if you look at both of them now, it wouldn’t appear that their relationship had turned so bitter once upon a time. But, it has taken a while for them to get there.

Most of you would know that love blossomed between Shilpa Shetty and Akshay Kumar during the shooting of their film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The smitten actors had a much-publicised relationship and even more public break-up. The actress’s heart broke into million pieces after Akki cheated on her with Twinkle Khanna.

Stung by the betrayal, Shilpa bared her heart in an interview in 2000 with India Today, where she claimed that Akshay had been unfaithful throughout their relationship. “I never imagined that he could two-time me and that too all along with our relationship,” she said.

Shilpa Shetty maintained that she holds no grudges against Twinkle and said, “No, I’m not at all upset with her. What’s her fault if my man was cheating on me? There is no point blaming any other woman, it was entirely his fault.”

She rued, “Akshay Kumar used me and conveniently dropped me after he found someone else. The only person, I was upset with, was him. But I’m sure he’ll get it all back. It’s not easy to forget the past so soon, but I’m glad I’ve had the strength to move on. Today, he’s a forgotten chapter as far as I’m concerned. I will never work with him again.”

Shilpa Shetty ended her relationship with Akshay Kumar while they were shooting for Dhadkan after she found out about Twinkle. “When you love someone and all along, don’t realise that you are being taken for a ride, it can be very annoying. I wanted our film to get over and be released so that it wouldn’t come in the way of my producers. I couldn’t harass them just because my personal life was turning into shambles. So, I decided to wait till Dhadkan was done with,” she revealed.

Must Read: Farhan Akhtar To Direct Alia Bhatt In A Film On The Lines Of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube