Akshay Kumar is one such actor who has not stopped ever since the nationwide lockdown has been lifted. He has been shooting for back to back projects and making sure that he makes up for the time when he was off action during the pandemic. From shooting Bell-Bottom and Atrangi Re to now making news with his latest avatar in Bachchan Pandey, the actor has managed to keep all his fans on the edge of their seats.

Advertisement

Apart from his projects that he recently announced, like Raksha Bandhan and Prithviraj, Ram Setu is amongst one of the actors’ most passionate projects. And, now we have an update on the leading lady of the project. Keep scrolling further to know more.

Advertisement

As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar will begin shooting for Ram Setu by the mid of this year. Also, we have already told you that this film will release on Diwali 2022. While we were aware of the release dates, it looks like the actor has finally finalized his leading ladies.

Yes, we know you are desperately waiting to read the names. Well, so without beating around the bush, let us tell you that Akshay Kumar has found his leading ladies in Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez. Ram Setu will mark the first collaboration of Nushratt with Akki, and we cannot wait to see the fresh pairing of these two.

While there are still a lot of details to be uncovered regarding their roles and the plot of the film, it looks like Akshay will be having a packed 2022 as well. We are sure that fans will be extremely excited to see the trio create their magic in the upcoming film. Also, this film may prove to be a game-changer for the Chhalaang actress.

Among the other films, Akshay Kumar awaits the release of Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif as his leading lady and Rohit Shetty as the director. What do you think about Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha as the leading ladies in Ram Setu?

Must Read: Did You Know? Hema Malini’s Father Was Worried About Her Romance With Dharmendra, Did Not Let Them Spend Time Alone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube