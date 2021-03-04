Salman Khan To Leave No Stone Unturned For Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Kaif

We all know what a sweetheart Salman Khan is when it comes to helping others selflessly. We have always heard the actor being the Godfather for many who wished to create a mark in the Bollywood industry. Be it is his own brother-in-law Aayush Sharma or someone like Pulkit Samrat, he is always there for budding actors. The very recent name to come under his wings is non-other than Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif.

We all know what relation does Salman and Katrina share, so it goes without a doubt that he would go to any extent to help her sister. And we think that is so cool. Keep scrolling further to know what is it that the Dabangg actor is doing for the new actress in B-town?

You all must already be aware that Isabelle Kaif is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Time To Dance. Earlier, there were reports that Salman Khan would do a dance number in this movie, but later we heard that the idea had been dropped.

Now, it cannot happen that Salman Khan would do nothing to help promote the film, right? After all, it has Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle in it. Well, according to Bollywood Hungama, we hear that the Tiger 3 actor would be actively promoting the film in every possible way. Now that is something, isn’t it?

Lucky girl Isabelle we must say!

A source close to Salman Khan said, “As we know, Salman has taken Isabelle under his wings. Time To Dance was a project she bagged because of Salman. Isabelle has two other films on hand Suswagatam Khushamdeed (no, that’s not two projects, only one) where she is paired with another Salman protégé Pulkit Samrat and Kwatha with Salman’s brother-in-law Ayush Sharma. He’s going all out for Isabelle.”

Now, we can just wait and watch that how much does Salman Khan promoting Time To Dance help Isabelle Kaif in creating a mark with her debut? What do you think?

