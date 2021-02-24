Time To Dance Starring Sooraj Pancholi & Isabelle Kaif To Release On March 12 & We Can't Wait For Groove With It

Time To Dance, starring Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif, is all set for a digital release on March 12.

Sooraj made the announcement on Instagram, sharing a poster of the film featuring him with Isabelle.

“12th of March #TimeToDance @netflix_in @netflix@isakaif @stanley_dcosta @lizelleremodsouza @remodsouza@tseries.official @tseriesfilms@ttd_movie,” Sooraj Pancholi wrote as caption.

Isabelle Kaif, sister of Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, shared the first look on Instagram, too, and wrote a similar caption.

Time to Dance marks choreographer-turned-director Stanley Menino D’Costa’s debut. He has also penned the film. Renowned choreographer-director Remo D’souza’s wife Lizelle has produced Time to Dance. The film’s trailer will be released on Thursday. Besides Time to Dance, which was reportedly completed in 2018 itself, Isabelle has two projects in her kitty.

She will be seen in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, which also stars Pulkit Samrat. Earlier this year, the model-turned-actor shared a picture on Instagram to announce the project. Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is said to be a social entertainer with an underlying message of social harmony.

Last year, Katrina had revealed Isabelle’s project with Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma titled Kwatha. The film was scheduled for a 2020 release but due to the coronavirus-induced pandemic, Kwatha was postponed. The makers have not shared any update on it yet.

The dance-based film drops on Netflix.

