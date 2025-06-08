Two of Bollywood’s recent releases featuring noteworthy actors have turned out to be washouts at the Indian box office. Here, we’re talking about Kesari Veer and Kapkapiii. Belonging to two different genres, both films were released amid zero buzz and failed to attract footfalls after their release, resulting in a dismal collection. Somehow, they stayed in theatres for two weeks, but with Housefull 5’s grand release, they left theatres. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

Kesari Veer is a box office disaster!

Starring Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in key roles, the film was released on May 23. It opened to poor reviews from critics and audiences alike. Due to the names like Suniel and Vivek, it was expected to gain some sort of traction but it failed to do so. With a negligible buzz during the pre-release phase, it opened at just 25 lakh.

With poor word-of-mouth, Kesari Veer failed to create any impact and emerged as a disaster. Made on a reported budget of 40-50 crores, it earned just 1.88 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Yes, you read that right! It failed even to cross the 2 crore mark, thus becoming an epic failure.

It was helmed by Prince Dhiman and Kanubhai Chauhan, and produced by Chauhan Studios.

Kapkapiii concludes its box office run with dismal collection!

Starring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, Kapkapiii was released on May 23, thus clashing with Kesari Veer. Upon its release, the film received negative reviews, with criticism coming in for writing and editing. Due to the lack of awareness, it failed to take off and earned just 20 lakh on the opening day.

After a disastrous start, Kapkapiii failed to build any momentum since word-of-mouth was poor. Eventually, after staying in theatres for 14 days, it wrapped up its theatrical run by earning just 1.50 crore net at the Indian box office. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 20-25 crores.

It was directed by Sangeeth Sivan and produced by Jayesh Patel’s Bravo Entertainment.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Box Office: Riteish Deshmukh As An Antagonist Is Unstoppable – 11 Years, 3 Films & 0 Failures!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News