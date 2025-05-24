Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf, two more Bollywood films were released yesterday. Kesari Veer, featuring Sooraj Pancholi and Suniel Shetty, arrived in theatres along with Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade’s Kapkapiii. As expected, both these films were dead on arrival at the Indian box office, earning a cumulative sum of less than 75 lakh. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Poor reception among critics and audiences

While Bhool Chuk Maaf surprised everyone with its start, the poor openings of the other two releases were not at all surprising. They had zero buzz on the ground level, and moviegoers were unaware of their release. Among critics, both films opened with highly negative reviews, and even among the ticket-buying audience, they have received poor word-of-mouth.

How much Kesari Veer earned at the Indian box office on day 1?

Kesari Veer had notable names in the star cast, such as Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, but it still didn’t get any traction on the opening day. Backed by poor buzz, the film had an occupancy in the single digits throughout the day. As a result, it earned a negligible 25 lakh net at the Indian box office on day 1.

Kesari Veer earns 96% less than Sooraj Pancholi’s debut film

This is a tragic downfall for Sooraj Pancholi, who had a good start with his debut film in 2015. For those who don’t know, Sooraj debuted with Hero, which registered a day 1 collection of 6.85 crores 10 years back. Compared with this, Kesari Veer has witnessed a massive drop of 96.35%.

How much Kapkapiii earned at the Indian box office on day 1?

Coming to Kapkapiii, the Golmaal pair of Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade failed to create any impact with their horror-comedy. We don’t know if horror in the horror comedy scared anyone, but one thing is sure: its dismal start has definitely scared the makers and exhibitors.

With tragic occupancy throughout the day, Kapkapiii has earned just 26 lakh at the Indian box office on day 1. So, it’s marginally higher than Kesari Veer, but it’s nothing to be proud of.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

