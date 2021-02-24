Shahid Kapoor may be a loving husband and a daunting father now, but there was a time when his love life was quite messed up. We all know about the famous love tale of the Kabir Singh actor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. But there was a major twist when the actor’s Vivah co-star Amrita Rao was blamed for the big breakup.

For the unversed, Shahid and Kareena dated for almost five years before they called it quits. But was Amrita really the reason behind their breakup? Well, keep scrolling further to read what the actress had to say about the blame that she carried for quite some time, and if she was ever uncomfortable facing the Jab We Met actress?

While neither Shahid Kapoor nor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a concrete reason behind their break up, rumours had it that actress Amrita Rao’s closeness with the Haider actor didn’t go down well with Bebo.

Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao have worked together in four movies- Ishq Vishk, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, Shikhar and Vivah. It was then that there were rumours about the two dating and the actor cheating on his then-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In 2013, Amrita and Kareena worked together in Satyagraha, and during the promotion of the film, the former was asked if she felt uncomfortable around the latter. Here’s what the Main Hoon Na actress said.. “Why should I be uncomfortable facing Kareena? We shared a cordial relationship while shooting for Satyagraha.”

When asked if she has ever dated Shahid Kapoor in the past, Amrita Rao denied the rumour completely and said, “No. Shahid and I almost started our careers together. We shared great working energy. And much as people would like to believe, I would qualify him more a co-star than a friend.”

While lauding Shahid, Amrita also said that he has a good sense of humour, and he has always helped her as an actor.

Reacting to the speculations around her closeness to Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao had said, “It was speculated that Kareena and Shahid broke up because of me, but I always maintained silence because I knew that time had its own way of revealing the truth and it has today.”

