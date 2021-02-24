Till now, everyone has got it that for Bollywood and movie buffs, 2021 is a season of clashes. And it’s totally understandable given a big number of movies awaiting a release for a long time. In the period of last 6-7 days, we got a confirmation of a bunch of clashes. The latest to join the bandwagon is Alia Bhatt and Prabhas.

Yes, you read that right! Just a while ago, an official release date of Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has been announced. The film is scheduled for a release on 30th July 2021. For those who are unaware, the Saaho actor too coming with his Radhe Shyam on the same date. So, it’s Alia versus Baahubali actor at the box office.

Speaking of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film is a period crime drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film features Alia in a lead and in a never-seen-before avatar. Her character is inspired by Gangubai Kothewali, who became a madam of a brothel in Mumbai’s Kamathipura. With such an intense character, everyone is looking forward to seeing the mature performance of the actress. Definitely, the hype is in the air but the film doesn’t look to be a record-breaker right from day 1.

On the other hand, we’re well aware of what Prabhas is capable of. Even his mediocre film like Saaho earned huge thanks to his loyal fan base. Speaking of Radhe Shyam, the film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. This too is a period film but has romance as its backdrop. After action entertainers, fans of Darling actor are waiting to see his pure romantic side, as a refreshing change. It’s expected to shatter the records from opening day itself.

As of now, it seems clear that Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam is leading the box office race as even its Hindi version is expected to enjoy a lead over Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. But remember, there’s a hand of Sanjay Leela Bhansali over Gangubai, who is a credible name amongst the Indian audience. So, the game could be changed slowly once word-of-mouth comes into play. Also, revisit a clash between Dilwale and Bajirao Mastani if you’re still in doubt!

