Who isn’t excited to see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra? Well, what if we tell you this wouldn’t have been their first together?

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, RK and Alia were first set to work alongside each other when the actress was not even a teen. Shocked? Read the entire story below.

As reported by Zoom, the duo was supposed to star in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial years ago. During the promotions of Highway, when Ranbir Kapoor joined Alia Bhatt and Imtiaz Ali, RK recalled his first meeting with Alia. The actor said, “Technically me and Alia were first co-stars. We did a photoshoot together for a film called Balika Vadhu, which Mr Bhansali was directing. I was around 20 and Alia must be around 3-4”

Replying to his statement, Alia Bhatt corrected Ranbir Kapoor saying she was 12. Imagine we would have seen them together ages ago and wouldn’t have to be waiting still.

Talking about the scene for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Balika Vadhu, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Alia was supposed to put her head on his shoulder, but she wasn’t willing to. Replying to him, the Dear Zindagi actress said at that time it was the maximum contact she had with a boy and was feeling shy. It was at this point that she pointed out that SLB thought she was flirting with RK.

For those who do not know, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt have been together for quite some time now. Besides spending as much time as possible with each other, the duo has also been snapped several times with each other’s families. Towards the end of 2020, wedding news of the duo was making the headline too.

