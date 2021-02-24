Ajay Devgn and Kajol are one of the most sorted and most loved real-life couples of our Bollywood Industry. Their relationship has passed the time test, and today they are celebrating 22 years of togetherness. On February 24, 22 years back, these two lovely people decided to live together forever and exchanged wedding vows. But did you know that there was a time when the actress used to discuss her boyfriend problems with her present husband?

Yes! You heard that right. The actress had found a crying shoulder in Ajay, and he was always there to listen to her boyfriend issues. Keep reading further to know more.

In 2014, Kajol had opened up about this entire incident. As she appeared on Look Who’s Talking With Niranjan, the actress shared that she knew Ajay Devgn was going to play a crucial role in her life. She was quoted saying, “We were doing a shot together, and the shot was that I was supposed to slap him and he was supposed to very dramatically hold my hand so that I could not. I remember that moment, and I remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh my God.’ It was one of those flashes that suddenly came to me: ‘This man is going to play a very crucial role in my life, I just know it.'”

Further, Kajol revealed she discussed her boyfriend problems with Ajay Devgn before they fell in love with each other. “I remember, I was having problems with my boyfriend, and I was telling him about it. He was sitting over there like one great big guruji and Babaji, giving me his sage advice as to what I should do and how I should treat the situation at that point of time,” she said.

Now, who wouldn’t want to marry a guy who listens to all your problems so carefully? Well, the actress must have fallen for Ajay at that very instant.

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s love story and the wedding is nothing short of a Bollywood film. The two stars had reportedly tricked the media by lying about their wedding venue. They tied the knot on the Singham actor’s terrace while the media was elsewhere. It has been 22 years since then, and they are still going strong.

