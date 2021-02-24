Mahesh Bhatt has had a controversial past as long as his love life is concerned. The Sadak 2 maker was initially married to Kiran Bhatt (Lorraine Bright). The couple was even blessed with 2 children, Pooja Bhatt & Rahul Bhatt. His romance reports with Praveen Babi are all over the news portal. But things really changed when Soni Razdan came into the picture.

A few years back, Pooja, who recently made her comeback with Sadak 2 had opened about it all. She revealed being the first one in the family to whom Mahesh confessed his love for Soni. She also shared hating her stepmother for a long time.

In a conversation with Stardust, Pooja Bhatt had shared, “He never hid anything from me. Once I was fast asleep and at around one-thirty in the morning, he woke me up from my deep slumber and told me, ‘Pooja I’m seeing another woman. I’m having an affair with her and I want you to know first’. This was even before my mom knew of it. So that shows how open and honest he is with me.”

Pooja Bhatt even revealed that she used to hate Soni Razdan for ‘snatching away’ her father. “There used to be times when I used to flare up at the very mention of her name,” added the actress.

However, Pooja later realized that Soni really had nothing to do with her parents’ fallout. “It’s just that my parents parted ways because they thought they couldn’t live together. They are still the best of friends. My father still comes over to our house and supports us financially too,” she added.

Mahesh Bhatt too opened up Pooja’s reaction when he first told her about his affair. While talking to Simi Garewal, the filmmaker shared, “I went and told her that this is what was going on between your father and this girl. She just looked at me and she shook her head. I don’t know what it meant.”

Today, Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt have turned into good friends and get along just fine. Clearly, all’s well that ends well.

Soni and Mahesh are blessed with two children – Alia Bhatt & Shaheen Bhatt.

