Sadak 2 Movie Review: Sanjay Dutt & Alia Bhatt Abduct You To A Journey You Wish To Have Skipped

Sadak 2 Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Makrand Deshpande, Jisshu Sengupta, Gulshan Grover

Director: Mahesh Bhatt

What’s Good: Good that Mahesh Bhatt retained Sanjay Dutt and didn’t go all-new with the cast, Alia adds value to the acting department

What’s Bad: All the investors of this industry, please repeat this ten times after me – WE WON’T INVEST MONEY IN FILMS THAT ARE REMADE JUST FOR THE SAKE OF IT! (I’m counting)

Loo Break: If not for Sanjay and Alia, this movie would’ve been a loo break I had to take while watching Bobby Deol’s Aashram.

Watch or Not?: I just have one question for the director – Mahesh ‘But’ Why? Also, watch it only for the performances

User Rating:

We have Aarya (Alia Bhatt) who seems to be mentally disturbed but she isn’t and her parents, who don’t seem to be mentally disturbed but they’re. Aarya is looking for revenge of a certain thing that unfolds later in the story. She decides to spend her 21st birthday at Kailash Mansarovar and gets Ravi (Sanjay Dutt) as her driver. Before picking up her boyfriend Vishal (Aditya Roy Kapur) from Central Jail, Aarya opens up her secrets to Ravi.

While Vishal feels uncomfortable sharing the cab with Ravi, Aarya develops a fatherly bond with him. Before reaching Kailash, Aarya’s secrets create a ruckus and mess up the trip. Ravi gets involved in this family revenge saga and decides to help Aarya. Those who are watching Bollywood since the 90s will indeed predict what happens next.

Sadak 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

The movie ends with the song ‘Shukriya’ and that kind of sums my exact feelings for it. Ironically both Aashram and Sadak 2 have fake godmen as the major crux of their story. I couldn’t stop but wonder, why Bhatt Sahab didn’t cast Bobby Deol as the fraud Guruji and named it as Sadak Par Aashram? Jokes apart, Mahesh Bhatt and Sumitra Sengupta’s story holds the primary responsibility in making this as an inferior product.

Jay I. Patel’s camerawork offers nothing out-of-the-box and instead follow the age-old basics. I don’t know if it was a conscious decision, but the film reminds you too many times that it’s titled as Sadak. Already half-baked dialogues are forced to accommodate the word ‘Sadak’ in them. “Bhagwan hamare saath hai, iss sadak par,” says Alia Bhatt in a scene, and that’s when I knew where did he go after leaving me to watch Aashram and Sadak 2 back to back.

Sadak 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

Sanjay Dutt is brilliant when it comes to emotional scenes, and that works both in favour and against him. Why against? Because he has not much to do apart from being emotional. Only if Bhatt Sahab would’ve modified his character according to the time.

Alia Bhatt stands tall in front of Dutt’s towering presence but faces a similar character sketching issue. We know she can act well, but Bhatt Sahab keeps forcing that at your face, which after a point gets monotonous. Definitely not her best, but also not the worst.

Though Aditya Roy Kapur is the loverboy but, in reality, he’s the third-wheel to the story with Sanjay and Alia. He does what he’s asked to, but the problem here is he isn’t asked to do much. Makrand Deshpande enters on a promising note but stays a caricature till the end. Jisshu Sengupta is just about decent. Gulshan Grover is wasted and so his 80s name – Dilip Haathkatta (because he has one of his hands slashed). He manages to ‘single-handedly’ ruin his role.

Sadak 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Mahesh Bhatt couldn’t get out of Sadak 1 to direct the sequel. As far the story of the film is concerned, it’s a shoddy rehash of many 90s films. If you take out the Audi that Sanjay Dutt is driving in the movie and give him a kaali-peeli taxi, there’s nothing else (of course apart from the technology) that reminds us that this is a 2020 film. Bhatt Sahab mistakenly stores Whiskey in an old bottle which of course hasn’t aged well. He even fails to execute good thrills which should’ve been the least of concerns given the genre.

It fails to follow the one basic rule of creating sequels: When you continue a franchise which had good songs, you need good songs in part 2 as well. Mahesh Bhatt tries too hard with the songs losing the charm of the original. Some of them are good songs, but they just don’t click because of the uninteresting story.

Sadak 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, walk in with little expectations, and you might not be as disappointed as I am. Good performances, poor execution drop the film at what its rightly called – Sadak.

Sadak 2 Trailer

Sadak 2 releases on 28th August, 2020.

Share with us your experience of watching Sadak 2.

Must Read: Aashram Review (MX Player): 2020 Was The Year When Bobby Deol Turned Into A Baba!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube