Kangana Ranaut refuses to keep her opinion to herself despite million controversies. There are legal cases against Shiv Sena over BMC row, a defamation suit filed by Javed Akhtar. Not to forget, there are Twitter spats with Diljit Dosanjh. But it’s clearly the case of ‘don’t stop, won’t stop’ for the Dhaakad actress. The latest row now involves Swara Bhasker.

A few days ago, Congress member and MLA Sukhdev made a derogatory remark on Kangana calling her ‘naachne gaane wali.’ The actress was quick to respond to the same, mentioning that she was no Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone. “I don’t shake a**, I break bones,” Ranaut had reacted.

Owing to it all, Swara Bhasker supported Kangana Ranaut against the politician but mentioned that the Manikarnika actress only made the situation worse with her reaction. “Sukhdev Panse said a stupid, se*ist and totally condemnable thing.. Kangana.. you made it worse!” Swara had tweeted.

Now, a tweet which many feel is an indirect jibe at Swara Bhasker, witnesses Kangana Ranaut call out the ‘B Grade actors.’ Just not that, the latter actress claims that she has rejected item numbers by Farah Khan & Sanjay Leela Bhansali to be where she is today.

“These B grades won’t understand but I said no to item songs of Sanjay Bhansali and Farah Khan also, which made few A listers over night sensations, I sacrificed a lot to be who I am today, back off B grade hyenas if these directors offer you even a passing you will go crawling,” read the tweet.

Is this tweet targeted towards Swara Bhasker? Well, only time will tell.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Kangana Ranaut also expressed her take on item numbers. She wrote, “Whenever I impose difficult questions on A listers all B listers come like sepoys,item numbers is essentially a song which isn’t consequential to the plot of the film, uses derogatory language for woman, even when I played a nautch girl I made sure it’s not derogatory for woman.”

