Kangana Ranaut and MLA Sukhdev Panse’s tug of war on Twitter was one of the most prominent news last week. The comments made from both sides received mixed responses from the netizens but it was Kangana belittling Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to give Panse a reply that brought the actor a lot of criticism. Now actor Swara Bhasker has decided to speak about the same. Swara while replying to Ranaut did condemn Sukhdev’s comments and labelled them s*xist. Read on to know what she exactly had to say about the same.

If you have been away from the news last week, Congress member and MLA Sukhdev decided to take jibe on Kangana who has been actively against the farmers’ protest happening in the country. Most recently supporting the farmers and criticising Ranaut, he called her ‘nachne gaane waali’. The comment did not go down with Kangana who gave him a controversial reply. The reply while being a blunt cut for Panse was also demeaning many of her fellow actors as she even named Deepika, Katrina and Alia.

The comment has now got a reply from Swara Bhasker who has condemned Sukhdev Panse’s comment but also said that Kangana Ranaut made it worse. Bhasker wrote, “Sukhdev Panse said a stupid, sexist and totally condemnable thing.. Kangana.. you made it worse!”

Sukhdev Panse said a stupid, sexist and totally condemnable thing.. Kangana.. you made it worse! 🙈🙈🙈🙈😐😐😐😐 https://t.co/nebnYv3BH1 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 21, 2021

For the unversed, in his tweet to Kangana Ranaut, Panse wrote, “We have the right to protest peacefully in a democracy. A ‘nachne gaane waali’ woman like Kangana has hurt our farmers. Congress is protesting that and police lathicharged on them. Police should not become a puppet. Governments come and go.” To which Kangana replied, “Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia…. I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones.”

What do you have to say on this row? Let us know in the comments section below.

