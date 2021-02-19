Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut sought blessings at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri on Friday.

Kangana offered prayers to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple following Patitapaban Darshan. She visited the Bimala temple, Laxmi temple and Kalpa Bata, too.

“We always see Krishna with Radha or Rukmani(Laxmi) but in Puri Jagannath Lord Krishna is placed with his siblings, Balrama n Subhadra(Arjun’s wife, Abhimanyu’s mom). Pulsating with the energy of his heart chakra whole place has a healing and soothing sweetness to it, enchanted,” Kangana Ranaut tweeted.

Kangana also shared photographs from outside the temple where she can be seen walking with a garland in her hand amid security. The actress wore a cream coloured salwar kurta and dupatta, teaming it with ethnic jewellery..

Kangana had taken to Twitter late on Thursday to express her excitement for early morning visit to the temple on Friday. The actress wrote: “Oh I am so excited…. almost shivering with excitement… 6am Darshan but how will I spend this night … this night seems like a yug.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Thalaivi, Dhaakad and more. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

