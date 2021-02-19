Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re has been locked for theatrical release on August 6. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles.

This is the first time Akshay, Sara and Nimrat are working with Rai, while the filmmaker has worked with Dhanush earlier in the 2013 film Raanjhanaa.

Atrangi Re went on floors in March 2020, in Varanasi. The team resumed shoot in October post lockdown in Madurai, followed by schedules in Delhi and Agra. Shooting started with Dhanush and Sara, while Akshay kumar joined the unit in Agra.

The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and the music is by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

Meanwhile,

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Sara. The actress opened up about working with director Aanand L Rai. She also revealed how she bagged Atrangi Re and called it a ‘dream come true.’ But the highlight of the conversation remains her words for Khiladi Kumar.

Sara Ali Khan revealed that Akshay Kumar calls everyone on sets ‘Maalik.’ She revealed, “Akshay Sir is like very very senior. But jab unke saath set pe hote hai, and hum sab hasi mazak me sab saath rehte hai, toh pata nahi chalta hai ki wo itne senior hai. Mujhse leke, spotboy se leke, AD se director – sabko wo maalik bulate hai. Toh bohot acha lagta hai. (When you’re on sets with him and having fun, it never feels like he’s such a senior. Starting from me to the spot boy, the Ads and the director – he calls everybody Maalik (master). So, it feels really good.)”

