Kangana Ranaut is one of the feisty actresses in Bollywood who never shies away from speaking her mind. She is also well known for giving it back to anyone who undermines her in any way. Now the actress gave a fierce response to a politician who called her a ‘naachne gaane waali (item girl)’.

Former Madhya Pradesh minister Sukhdev Panse on Friday made a derogatory remark against the Thalaivi actress as a ‘naachne gaane waali (item girl)’. To which the actress retaliated by calling him a fool. Kangana took Twitter and replied to a tweet from news agency IANS, that described Pense’s alleged comments against her.

Kangana Ranaut wrote that she has refused to do item numbers in films unlike Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone. She also noted that she had turned down opportunities to appear in star vehicles featuring the Khans or Kumar films.

“Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia…. I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero (Khan/Kumar) films which made the entire Bullywoodiya gang men+women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones,” Kangana tweeted.

Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia…. I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake ass I break bones. https://t.co/6mBxxfVL1e — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 19, 2021

Sukhdev Panse’s derogatory comment came in retaliation to Queen actress’ comments on farmers’ protest in Delhi. She had to face a Congress-led protest during the shooting of her film ‘Dhaakad’ at Sarni in Betul district. Several police personal were deployed there to give her protection from the Congress-led protesters. Police even used force on the Congress leaders and registered cases against them, reports Tribune India.

Kangana Ranaut last week made comments of a similar nature against International popstar Rihanna when she tweeted about the ongoing farmers’ protest. The actress wrote, “Yes please India wants to know, to simplify to Indians, she is a singer much like Sunidhi Chauhan or Neha Kakkar …what is so special about her, well… she can shake her bum cheeks and expose her a** crack right in to the camera lens while singing..ya that’s all. Nothing else.”

