The trailer of Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, and Janhvi Kapoor starrer ‘Roohi’ was released recently and cine-goers can’t wait to relive the magic of cinema on the big screen.

With the trailer trending, ‘No 1’ on Youtube to Bollywood giving a big thumbs up fans have also expressed their love with some hilarious memes.

From the trending ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ to the famous ‘Palat’ scene from the trailer, these memes by fans will leave you in splits.

Check them out:

Roohi follows the eerie yet hilarious misadventures of Bhaura (Rao) and Kattanni (Sharma), as they cross paths with a mysterious girl named Roohi (Kapoor) in a creepy jungle. They are not alone though, as a scary bhoot also tags along for the ride!

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Roohi. A Maddock Films production, Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, directed by Hardik Mehta starring Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, and Janhvi Kapoor, releasing 11th March 2021.

Are you excited for the film? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Roohi.

