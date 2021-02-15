Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan had a fan moment with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda.

Sara posted a picture along with Vijay on her Instagram Stories in the early hours of Sunday. In the picture, the two are seen all smiles for the selfie clicked.

Vijay Deverakonda is seen wearing a grey T-Shirt and Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in a black outfit.

Sara captioned the image with a “Fan moment” sticker.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda starrer upcoming film Liger is set to hit the screens on September 9, 2021. The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady.

While Sara, on the other hand, was recently seen in the OTT-released film “Coolie No. 1” along with actor Varun Dhawan.

Sara has started shooting for her next, Atrangi Re. The film co-stars Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur, and is directed by Aanand L Rai.

Atrangi Re is written by Himanshu Sharma and is billed as a cross-cultural love story.

