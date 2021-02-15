Bigg Boss 14 is almost about to witness its winner. The show will conduct its grand finale this weekend. Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya are currently in the race for the BB14 trophy. Yesterday, Eijaz Khan or Devoleena Bhattacharjee were evicted from the house. Before that, it was a shocking elimination in Abhinav Shukla.

For the unversed, we saw family members and friends of the housemates enter the house last week. Jasmin Bhasin (for Aly Goni), Vindu Dara Singh (for Rakhi Sawant), Jyotika Dilaik (for Rubina Dilaik) were amongst other entrants. The supporters were given a task to eliminate the least contributing contestant. With maximum votes, Abhinav was evicted from the race.

One thing that most will remember from Bigg Boss 14 is Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik being constantly schooled by Salman Khan. There has been a majority of screen space dominated by the couple during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Unfortunately, as many felt, they would be targeted for their actions during this time.

In fact, many felt Rakhi Sawant was encouraged for her cheap antics towards the couple. But does Abhinav Shukla feel he and Rubina Dilaik were pointlessly targeted by Salman Khan? “See, all I will say is, it is a show about speaking, so all sorts of opinions are welcome. I was very firm on one thing that whatever Khan sir batate hai, samjhate hai (tells us), it is for our betterment. So I won’t feel let down by it, ki ‘arre yaar, bura lag raha hai, itna bura bola (I feel bad, he said bad things).’ No, I will try to learn what I can from it. He is trying to guide in a way that ‘avoid this, do that,” Abhinav told India Forums.

Abhinav even added that every Weekend Ka Vaar episode made him more strong! “Aur jo nasamajh hai, woh leke baith jayega, ‘yaar, itna bura daant diya, main kya karoon’ (A foolish person would take it to heart and think that he got scolded so much). I actually became stronger after every Weekend Ka Vaar,” he said.

