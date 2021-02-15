Valentine’s Day has always filled with love in the air all around! We saw many celebrities wish their loved one in the most special ways. But it is Rohanpreet Singh who has truly won our hearts. The singer got wife Neha Kakkar’s name inked on his hand. On the other hand, Aditya Narayan is creating noise for his romantic picture with Shweta Agarwal. Read on for all the details!

To begin with, it was Neha kakkar who gave a glimpse of the lovely surprise by her ‘Rohu.’ She took to Instagram and shared a picture of Rohanpreet’s hand with ‘Nehu’s man’ inked on side of the wrist. She adorably pointed at it and kissed his hand in another picture. Singh too, landed a kiss, on her forehead.

Neha Kakkar captioned the post, “My Valentine gave me the Best Gift Ever!!!! Itnaaaa Pyaar Baby??? I asked him baby Pain hua hoga? He replied: Not at all, I kept singing Your Songs Nehu Babu @rohanpreetsingh Yes You’re # and I’m Yours Now and Forever!!!! Love You The Most Babyyyy!!!! Happy Valentines Day Dear.”

On the other hand, Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan took the occasion of kiss day to share a romantic picture with wife Shweta Agarwal. The picture shared by Aditya witnessed the couple in their casual avatar. They locked lips as the singer took a selfie.

“Happy #kissday Life is short! Find someone to love और फिर रोज़ kiss ले और kiss दे,” Aditya Narayan captioned the post.

Just not that, Aditya even shared a picture of Shweta Agarwal from their wedding day. She could be seen all dressed up in her bridal look. “7.8 billion people in this world yet, we found each other! Happy Valentine’s Day to my soulmate, queen, wife,” he captioned the post.

Check out the Valentine’s Day special posts from both the couples below:

