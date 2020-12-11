Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal were a match made in heaven. The couple met on the sets of 2010 film Shaapit and there was no going back. The couple tied the knot earlier this month in an intimate ceremony. They are now reminiscing the old memories and it is sure to bring a smile on your face. Read on for all the scoop.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Aditya and Shweta and asked them about the time on Shaapit sets. The Indian Idol host began, “I found her (Shweta Agarwal) really attractive. She was so thin I used to think if she eats at all. But when I saw her eating, I was surprised because she would eat butter chicken, butter naan, everything! She used to love playing video games, she was an interesting girl. I saw her for the first time in Falguni Pathak’s music video, Saawan Mein.”

Aditya Narayan continued, “As soon as the shooting ended, we travelled a little bit for the promotions. Jyada promotions hue nahi kyunki humare producers kangle ho gaye the. Unhone 2-3 films humare film ke pehle bana di and saari super duper flop thi toh unke paas kuch paise hi nahi bache the humari film promote karne. I remember wo logo ne 25-30 lakhs me saare VFX khatam kar diye the.”

This was the moment when Aditya Narayan felt that the movie may fail at the box office. He shared, “I was watching the movie and saw the ghost’s hand at the end. One could see the shirt button of the action man. That moment I understood that maybe nothing would work out. But fortunately, Shweta heard me singing at some promotion. She used to think I am an auto-tune singer.”

Shweta Agarwal confessed that she thought Aditya was just son of a renowned singer and that’s it. “I used to think aise hi, because his father is a renowned singer. So, maybe he also does something similar. I didn’t pay much attention,” she said.

