Sushant Singh Rajput’s death struck a lot of debate and controversies in the country; especially after NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in drug row. Many big names spoke in support of the brother and sister duo, and one of them was Vishal Dadlani. But this did not go down well with Sona Mohapatra.

Showik was granted bail after almost three months of being in jail. The special NDPS court granted bail stated that he cannot be charged for financing illicit drug trafficking. Vishal reacted and tweeted that the “vultures” ruined the lives of a young brother and sister and preyed on Sushant’s death for TRP’s and political gains for their masters. Now, Sona took a dig at him and questioned where his sense of justice was when women accused his Indian Idol colleague Anu Malik of misconduct.

After Vishal Dadlani made the tweet about Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty, a social media user wrote that he shouldn’t be talking about doing things for their masters, as he and Neha Kakkar did not utter a single word against #MeToo accused Anu Malik. The social media user slammed Vishal, saying he stayed mum while co-chairing and judging with him. Sona Mohapatra replied to this tweet and wrote that Vishal’s ‘heart bleeds for Rhea Chakraborty’, but asked why none of this justice came into play when so many women called out Anu Malik? Check out the tweets below:

Let's not forget the malicious role of #ArnabTheBastard & his cohorts & other media who cashed in! Those vultures ruined the lives of a young brother + sister & preyed on the death of a young star for trps & political gain for their masters. Pure evil. Hope they rot in hell! https://t.co/4ifYNFJlb4 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) December 10, 2020 out of all, you should not talk about doing things for making their masters happy, we all know how you and @iAmNehaKakkar didn't utter a single word against a molester Anu Mallik while co-chairing and judging with him, because for you money mattered.@sonamohapatra #MeToo — . (@prinju4) December 10, 2020

Sona Mohapatra tweeted, “What is right is often forgotten by what is convenience. Dadlani’s heart bleeds for Rhea Chakraborty & None of this justice bent came into play for Vishal when endless women called out his #IndianIdol colleague Anu Malik. @IndiaMeToo.#WontBeForgotten #India #WillRemember.” Take a look:

“What is right is often forgotten by what is convenience.” Dadlani’s heart bleeds for Rhea Chakraborty & 🤟🏾🙏🏾.None of this justice bent came into play for Vishal when endless women called out his #IndianIdol colleague Anu Malik. @IndiaMeToo .#WontBeForgotten #India #WillRemember https://t.co/tHwsaXKdhC — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) December 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu had also reacted to Showik being granted bail after almost three months, and the court’s order suggesting charges of financing drug trade do not apply to Showik. She tweeted, “Scarred a family for life. Karma isn’t too far away from those who made a foul cry for justice in the name of personal vendetta.”

Well what do you think of Sona Mohapatra and Vishal Dadlani’s tweets?

