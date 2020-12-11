Arshad Warsi made his debut in the horror genre with Durgamati. The film led by Bhumi Pednekar releases today and the response by critics has been mixed so far. But what’s special is Arshad finally coming out of his comedy shell to do something different.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Arshad recently. The actor opened up about wanting to do something different apart from comedy. Not just that, he also hilariously states that he’s fed up of doing movies in the same genre.

While talking about Durgamati, Arshad Warsi began, “I got a serious role to do, thank god! I’m fed up of being this scapegoat (laughing) and doing the same thing over and over again. I will do comedy more but I also need a break, you know? It’s like I’m at a buffay and there are 12 dishes and all of them are chicken! There’s no vegetable in middle that I can enjoy.”

Last year, Arshad Warsi gave an apt definition of Bollywood and its artists. The actor defined today’s generation saying actors are now products. Asked about it, Arshad Warsi added, “It’s true. Earlier we were actors and now we’re products. It’s a sad thing, but what can you do?”

But what remains his take on actors constantly flaunting their struggles in today’s time? Arshad answered, “Flaunting struggles is now a thing. Why are you struggling dude? Do something. I find it really funny but that’s my thing.”

Koimoi was the first to previously reveal details of an update on Munna Bhai 3. Arshad Warsi had confirmed that Rajkumar Hirani has as many as 3 brilliant scripts in his kitty. However, there seems to be uncertainty regarding the project.

“Mai bata raha hu, IT IS NEVER GOING TO BE MADE (screams). I don’t think so and I’m fed up of answering this question and fed up of Raju telling me the script (laughing).’ He’s got three brilliant scripts, sitting and lying with him. He’s not doing anything about it. I told Sanju, ‘let’s just take the script and we’ll make it,” said the Durgamati actor.

