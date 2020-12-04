Arshad Warsi always comes up with exciting projects. But one big film that fans have been anticipating for a while is Munnabhai 3. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film showcases a brilliant tale of friendship between ‘Munna’ Sanjay Dutt and ‘Circuit’ Arshad. There’s a latest update that may leave fans excited but disappointed as well. Scroll below for all the details.

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Arshad. The actor spoke in length about Drugavati, co-star Bhumi Pednekar and a lot more. When asked about an update on Munnabhai 3, the actor opened up saying he is fed up of Rajkumar Hirani.

Arshad Warsi said, “Mai bata raha hu, IT IS NEVER GOING TO BE MADE (screams). I don’t think so and I’m fed up of answering this question and fed up of Raju telling me the script (laughing).’ He’s got three brilliant scripts, sitting and lying with him. He’s not doing anything about it. I told Sanju, ‘let’s just take the script and we’ll make it.”

Rajkumar Hirani, if you’re hearing this – you need to start working on any of the 3 scripts asap! Fans can’t wait to see Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi together all over again with their blockbuster characters in Munnabhai 3.

Previously, Vidhu Vinod Chopra had spoken to us during the start of the year and confirmed that the project is happening soon. But it seems the coronavirus pandemic has delayed this project along with the slowing down the entertainment industry.

On the professional front, Arshad Warsi will be next seen in Durgamati. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar in lead and marks the actor’s debut in the horror genre.

On the other hand, Arshad was recently announced to have been roped in for Bachchan Pandey as well. The film led by Akshay Kumar will mark the first collab of both the actors.

