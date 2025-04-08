Bollywood actress Kajol is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. Kajol has worked with all three Khans of Bollywood. But did you know that she once rejected working in 3 Idiots? Read on to know more.

Kajol appeared on Rajat Sharma’s popular talk show Aap Ki Aadalat (Via IndiaTV); the actress was quizzed about turning down Aamir Khan’s starrer 3 Idiots and other few blockbuster movies. The Tanhaji actress shared that she was ready to do R. Madhavan’s role, but the makers were still about offering Kareena Kapoor’s role. “Maine actually unko bola tha ki mujhe Madhavan ka role dedo, main kar lungi. Lekin unhone bola ki nahi. Aapko wahi role milne wala hai heroine ka,” Kajol said.

Kajol added, “Maine bola dekho, out of 3 idiots, one of them can be a girl. Then, he said ‘No’!” The host humorously concluded that she was about to change the whole story. However, the role of Pia eventually went to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhvan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Boman Irani in lead roles. The movie was released in 2009 and was a massive blockbuster at box-office.

On the work front, Kajol is now gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Maa’, and is set to release on June 27, 2025.

