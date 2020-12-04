When Akshay Kumar Trolled A Reporter Over Asking Questions About Ex-Girlfriend Raveena Tandon – PAST TENSE(D)

Akshay Kumar is not only known for his acting chops but also his tremendous sense of humour. The actor has a way of dealing with stuff, even if things are bittersweet. A reporter once during a song launch asked him to share memories with ex-girlfriend Raveena Tandon. Can you guess his witty response? Scroll below for all the details.

It all happened during Machine song launch. The film starred Mustafa Burmawala and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Khiladi Kumar and Raveena’s song ‘Tu Chiz Badi Hai Mast Mast’ from the movie, Mohra, was remade. So, the Bell Bottom actor graced the special event to give his blessings to the leading pair.

As most know, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were rumoured to be dating for almost 3 years. In fact, the actress even claimed that they secretly got engaged and her co-star promised him on the last day of the shoot that they will get married.

A reporter asked Akshay Kumar to share memories from the time spent with Raveena Tandon on Mohra sets and while filming Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast. Taken by surprise for a while, Akki handled the controversial situation like a boss. He mentioned that all of it happened 22 years ago, so the memories remain blur. “I don’t even remember what I ate yesterday, do you remember?” answered AK.

The host then tried to help the Bell Bottom actor escape the situation as he moves on to the next question. However, Akshay interrupts and adds, “It was a great honour working with Raveena. We have done many films together and also good songs. ‘Tip tip barsa pani’ is still one of my favourite songs. It is an amazing song. We have done four-five films and each one has been a hit in its own way.”

Akshay Kumar was even asked the person to whom he would like to say ‘tu cheez badi hai mast mast.’ He responded, “At the moment, my wife and forever, my wife.”

Well, Akki is called a boss for a reason and this was just another instance. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such scoops!

