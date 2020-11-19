With the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Internet was set ablaze, and many allegations and speculations did rounds. One name that was baselessly being dragged in the controversy was Akshay Kumar. It turns out, Kumar has now filed a defamation suit against the YouTuber who dragged his name worth Rs 500 crores. Below are all the details you would want to know about the same. Read on.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the aforementioned YouTuber is identified as Rashid Siddiqui. Akshay helped Rhea Chakraborty to elope to Canada while the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s was at its highest peak. Siddiqui also accused the actor of having secret conversations with Uddhav Thackeray and son Aditya Thackeray.

Advertisement

Not just these accusation, but Rashid Siddiqui also went on to say that Akshay Kumar was not happy with Sushant Singh Rajput getting MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. As per a report in India Times, the YouTuber has earned over 15 Lakhs for the content on his channel. The video that is in question here has gone crazy viral and has garnered a lot of views. Rashid is an engineer by profession and owns a YouTube channel named FF News.

The news came to limelight after advocate Dharmendra Mishra filed a complaint against Rashid of spreading fake news. When the police investigated, it was learned that he did this to increase his followers. Rashid’s channel was at 1 lakh followers before Sushant’s death and is at 3.70 Lakh now. While his warnings from the channel in May were Rs 296 and jumped to a massive Rs 6,50,898 in September.

While Akshay Kumar has allegedly now filed a defamation lawsuit, the YouTuber got anticipatory bail from the court and was told to cooperate with the police in the investigation.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Invites You To His House To Live Life ‘King-Sized’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube