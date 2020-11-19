The boycott brigade has been very active for the past couple of months. After several big wigs from the industry, their latest target happens to be Ranveer Singh and his endorsed brand Bingo. The netizens have accused the two of mocking late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the new ad and are now demanding a Boycott of Bingo. #BoycottBingo has been trending ever since. Below is all you need to know about the same and also what the Twitterati has to say.

Advertisement

If you have not seen it, Bingo who got Ranveer as the brand ambassador on board, released a new ad campaign. In the ad, we see Ranveer interacting with his reel family. When the relatives keep asking the actor about his future plans, he keeps on answering to them in bizarre scientific terms. He says such questions can only be answered with a ‘mad angle’, which is also the tag line of the brand.

Advertisement

This advertisement featuring Ranveer Singh has not gone down well with the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput. As per them, Bingo and Ranveer are making fun of Rajput. This is in reference to the fact that Sushant was obsessed with Science. As per them, Ranveer is mocking SSR’s love for the subject in the ad, as he was the only actor in Bollywood who was the only clever enough actor in the tinsel town.

#BoycottaBingo has been trending ever since. The Twitterati is not just slamming Bingo but also Ranveer Singh for it. A Twitter user wrote, “#BoycottBingo suddenly dumb ad writers got new term “Photon” n then this insecure copycat @RanveerOfficial who is still trying to imitate Dhoni performance of SSR in 87 got a chance to copy this science buff word.Another copycat who copied NASA gear of SSR.”

Another wrote, “#BoycottBingo@ RanveerOfficial nd his ristedars always live in lala land. YouYou said not to watch you in ur video message , she said mat dekho na hum force to nhi kr rhe in interview. Done this time done. Anyone can imagine How low morals you hv in ur life targetting a dead man.”

What do you have to say about #BoycottBingo? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut & Her Sister Rangoli Summoned By Mumbai Police For Third Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube