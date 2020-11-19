Ajay Devgn is all set to go behind the camera once again. He will be directing a film titled ‘Mayday.’ He has earlier directed films like With U Me Aur Hum (2008) and Shivaay (2016). Mayday also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan. After so many years we will be seeing Ajay Devgn and Big B working together. According to the recent media reports, actress Rakul Preet Singh has also come one board to play a pivotal role in the film.

Reportedly, the actress will be playing the role of Ajay Devgn’s co-pilot in the film. Read the article to know more.

According to a report by Mid-Day, “This will be Rakul’s second outing with Ajay Devgn after De De Pyaar De [2019]. The film is inspired by a real-life episode, which has been further dramatised for the screen. Come December, Ajay plans to shoot it in Hyderabad over a start-to-finish schedule.”

Rakul Preet Singh is expected to join the unit in mid-December. The actress is very excited for her role and told the portal, “When I decided to be an actor, I — like all other aspiring actors — dreamt of working with Mr Bachchan some day. I am glad that this film will help me realise my dream. I am thrilled to work with Ajay sir again, who will not only be my co-star but also my director.”

Rakul Preet herself took to Twitter and announced the news. She wrote, “Can’t express how thrilled I am to be on board ( literally ) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir . @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff.”

Can’t express how thrilled iam to be on board ( literally 😝) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir . @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff ✈️ 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/SLBLVEpTg4 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) November 19, 2020

How excited are you to see Rakul Preet Singh playing a co-pilot to Ajay Devgn in Mayday? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and movies.

