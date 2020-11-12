Rakul Preet Singh has taken up a challenge to make our surroundings greener. The challenge pertains to planting three saplings and nominating others to do the same.

On Wednesday, the actress shared photographs on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen planting saplings, and nominated her fans to do the same.

“Late but finally accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge. Thank you @chayakkineni for nominating me. So I have Planted 3 saplings. Further I want to nominate not actors but all my fans to plant 3 trees each and tag me to continue the chain. It’s our responsibility to keep the planet green special thanks to @mpsantoshtrs for taking this initiative,” Rakul Preet captioned the photos.

Rakul will next be seen in a romantic comedy directed by Kaashvie Nair. The film also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari.

What are your views on Rakul Preet Singh‘s Instagram post? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

