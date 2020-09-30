Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor & Rakul Preet Singh ‘Almost’ Get A Clean Chit In The Drug Case?

Ever since Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan were summoned by the NCB for their alleged drugs involvement, the news has dominated all the headlines. Now, as per the latest update, the actors can take a sigh of relief. It is being said that the Narcotics Control Bureau has ‘almost’ given them a clean chit from the probe.

It was by the last weekend, when Deepika, Shraddha, Rakul, Sara and Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash were summoned by the NCB for questioning. While all of them denied consumption of drugs, they did make some revelation respectively.

As per reports in TOI, Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash told NCB that the usage of hash, weed, maal and doob was for fun. Both said they were code words for a different quality of cigarettes. This was in reference to the 2017 chat that went viral. It was the same reason why Deepika came under the NCB scanner. The actor said that they referred low-quality cigarettes as maal, better and thin as hash and weed. The thicker ones were called doob.

As per an official, both Deepika and Karishma said the same things in their interrogation, while it was done in different rooms. An officer said, “We were satisfied as both corroborated the codes”.

Apart from Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha were also questioned on Saturday. Both actors claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput consumed drugs. Sara even reportedly spoke about their closeness. Sara and Shraddha were under the scanner for their parties at Sushant’s island farmhouse that allegedly also had drugs Involvement.

The NCB later seized their phones. Last evening it was reported that they have found no links between the actors and peddlers. Following the same is the news today that says, that all four have almost got a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau.

In other news, Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty remain to be in custody till October 6. The NCB is said to decide to summon a few male actors as well. It was also said that three of Deepika Padukone’s co-stars are also under the radar.

