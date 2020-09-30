Ali Zafar's Accuser Meesha Shafi Booked For Staging A Smear Campaign Against The Actor-Singer

Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar has made it back to the headlines. Singer Meesha Shafi alongside eight other people has been booked for staging a smear campaign against Zafar. Shafi was trying to trap the actor in a false sexual harassment case by teaming up with some of her friends but got busted. Below are all the details about the same.

As per reports, The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA), cyber-crime division, Lahore on Monday registered an FIR against Shafi, actor-host Iffat Omar, bloggers Humna Raza and Syed Faizan Raza, Fariha Ayub, make-up artist Leena Ghani, Haseemuz Zaman Khan, Maham Javaid, Ali Gul, under section 20 (1) of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and R/W 109-PPC.

As per Hindustan Times, the sections mentioned above lead to three years imprisonment if a person is found transmitting false information about another person to harm his reputation. Back in April 2018, Meesha Shafi accused Ali Zafar of sexual harassment. Since then, Ali did reply, and both of them had sent each other notices. Zafar even went ahead and filed a defamation lawsuit against Shafi.

Later in November 2018, Ali Zafar reached out to the cybercrime wing of the FIA and complained that many social media accounts are threatening him and posting defamatory messages. Zafar claimed that smear campaign had been launched against him and he also gave details to the agency.

“A twitter account @nehasaigol1, which posted 3,000 defamatory tweets against me and my family only in one year, [was] created 50 days before Meesha’s allegations of sexual harassment,” Ali Zafar told FIA.

As per the same report, Rizwan Raees, the talent manager who has managed both Ali and Shafi, said that the latter did extort money from Pepsi. Ali Zafar was supposed to replace Atif Aslam, and that did not go well with Meesha Shafi. She had threatened Zafar to stay away from the deal, or she will drag him in a sexual harassment case under the #MeToo movement. Shafi, on the other hand, was not able to provide any evidence to prove her claims.

Raees said, “The defendant (Meesha Shafi) then said to convey a message to the plaintiff (Ali Zafar) to step away from Pepsi contracts. Meesha Shafi also mentioned that there were other people ready to come forward if Ali Zafar were not to let go of the Pepsi contract

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah EXCLUSIVE! Asit Kumarr Modi Is 100% Happy About Sunayana Fozdar’s Casting

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube