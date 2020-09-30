Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana recently opened up about being tested positive for COVID- 19. She contracted the virus during her attendance for protest against Farmers Bill in Punjab.

After being tested positive, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant even urged those who came in contact with her during the protest. Taking to Twitter, Himashi wrote, “I want 2 inform u all dat i hv been tested positive 4 COVID-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was the part of the protest day before yesterday & d area was crowded so I thought to get d test done before I go for my shoot today evening.”

Now, one latest development on Himanshi Khurana’s health has broke in, which will leave her admirers worried. As per the report in SpotboyE, the actress has been rushed to hospital in Ludhiana. It is learnt that she is down with 105-degree fever and oxygen level is low in her body.

“Himanshi Khurana who got tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday evening was home quarantined but this morning she had to rush to the hospital as her oxygen saturation level went really low and she had 105 temperature. Hence via ambulance, the actress had to shift from Chandigarh to Ludhiana. And now she is under doctor’s observation,” as informed by source.

We wish for a speedy recovery of Himanshi!

Meanwhile, recently we learnt that the actress has Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and is undergoing treatment for the same.

Himanshi Khurana is urgently undergoing surgery for her PCOS has worsened. A source close to her said, “Her PCOS has become worse, the swelling has increased due to which bleeding is happening and she is unable to walk at all,” reports SpotboyE.

The source further added, “She had a flight and she was not in the position to walk so we had to take her inside the flight with the help of a wheelchair. Considering today’s shoot commitment was done a long time back she couldn’t cancel it. But since her condition is getting worse soon after the shoot, she will undergo surgery. Right now we are taking care of her as she is in acute pain.”

Must Read: EXCLUSIVE! Made In Heaven’s Arjun Mathur On Intimate Gay Scenes: “Plastered My Girlfriend’s Face On Every Boy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube