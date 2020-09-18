Himanshi Khurana enjoys excellent popularity among youngsters because of her exciting music videos and her relationship with Asim Riaz. Here is a piece of fantastic news for Bigg Boss 13 contestant’s fans. The model has recently moved to her new house. Khurana took to Instagram and shared a video where she is seen shopping for her new pad. Read the article to know the details.

Amid the lockdown, Khurana has released a few new music videos. These days the rumours of her break up with bae Asim are making rounds in the gossip market. However, none of them has made any official statement on the matter. The couples fans are even trending ‘Soulmate AsiManshi’ on social media.

Well, now Himanshi Khurana has bought a new house and is shopping for her sweet home. Since she shares everything with her 7.3 million strong Instagram family, she uploaded the storytelling fans that she is shopping for her new home. Have a look at the model’s Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Himanshi Khurana’s latest music video Allah Khair Kare has also been released. The song went viral as soon as it got released on 14th September. fans are absolutely loving Himanshi and Sandeep Sharma in the video. Have a look at the song below.

Well, we hope Himanshi Khurana would give her fans a house tour when she settles down. Aren’t you excited to see Himanshi‘s home sweet home? Do let us know your views on the same via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Disha Salian Had Injuries Before Her Fall? Forensic Expert Claims: “Either She Was Assaulted Or Tortured”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube