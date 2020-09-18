Cargo: Netizens Laud Vikrant Massey For Playing A Human-Demon With Aplomb

Vikrant Massey started his career as an actor with a teen television show. In the next few years, he became a household name as he played pivotal parts in some of the most popular TV series. He is one of the few actors who had a successful transition to films and went to gain wide critical acclaim for his gritty performances. He stint as an actor on the web space also went on to grab a lot of eyeballs. Over the years, he has proved his versatility across genres irrespective of mediums, winning the hearts of the audience and the critics alike.

On one hand, he has continues to collaborate with eminent filmmakers including Meghna Gulzar, Vikramaditya Motwane and Zoya Akhtar and on the other hand, he has become a go-to choice for debutante filmmakers such as Seema Pahwa and Arati Kadav.

The actor, recently was seen in the latter’s directorial, titled Cargo where he plays a ‘rakshasa’ going through an existential crisis. Stationed in a space ship, he prepares recently deceased people for rebirth and helps them deal with the shock of having just died. It is no mean feat to play a human-demon and takes a great amount of conviction on an actor’s part to make his characters believable and resonate with a larger audience. Vikrant achieves so with aplomb. He makes the audience root for him as they journey through his character’s life.

Vikrant Massey is being appreciated for being a risk taker for taking up Cargo, which is being hailed as one of India’s first sci-fi film. Love has been pouring in from fans and audience on social media for the actor. Seems like the film is yet another feather added to his hat! He may have started off his journey in films as the hero’s best friend in the musical romance, Lootera and went on to play supporting characters in Dil Dhadakne Do and Lipstick under My Burkha, but he shone bright in them. And with debutante director Konkona Sensharma’s A Death In The Gunj, Chhapaak and now Cargo, Vikrant from playing the hero’s best friend has come on his own as the driving force between a narrative.

His sensitive portrayal of a troubled youngster in A Death In The Gunj, a reluctant gangster with a heart in Mirzapur, a homosexual man who isn’t afraid to accept it as a part of his identity in Made In Heaven and an angry activist in Chhapaak, among others, have captured the attention of film lovers, time and again. Striking the right chord between content and commerce, he has carved a niche for himself that not many of his generation have.

Vikrant, undoubtedly has come a long way, and he is all set to keep proving himself as a fearless performer who loves to take on new challenges and crush existing stereotypes attached to a quintessential Hindi film actor.

