Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar and Junglee Pictures have joined hands once again to announce their next film, Daayra. This would be their third collaboration after powerful ventures like Raazi and Talvar. The film, a gripping crime drama, features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

Daayra will explore the age-old paradox of crime, punishment, and justice and tap into the pulse of the people while confronting the topical and diabolical realities unfolding in society today. Kareena and Prithviraj will be seen in intense and commanding roles, showcasing their powerhouse acting prowess.

Speaking about the project Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her thrill to work with Meghna Gulzar. “I’ve long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true.” She also shared her excitement about collaborating with Prithviraj and said she is “drawn to the film’s bold and thought-provoking narrative.” The actress concluded her statement, saying, “I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran also opened up about dipping his toes in Bollywood right after the success of L2: Empuraan. “When the script was narrated to me, I knew I had to do this. I was thoroughly absorbed by my character and what he brings to the table as the story progresses. It is layered and will definitely connect with the masses,” he shared.

The actor also called the process of teaming up with Meghna Gulzar’s vision, Junglee Pictures, and Kareena Kapoor Khan “a great collaborative experience.” He further mentioned, “Daayra is story that is one of a kind and digs deep into the societal norms, world of crime and punishment that unfolds.”

Talking about the film, Meghna Gulzar shared, “Daayra is a story that compels you to reflect on the society we live in and its institutions that pilot us.” She continued, “With co-writers Sima and Yash, unravelling the greys within the black and white was both challenging and exciting.” The filmmaker also praised Kareena and Prithviraj for bringing “the lead characters to life” and said it is “always creatively gratifying to collaborate with Junglee Pictures.”

Amrita Pandey, CEO of Junglee Pictures also said that they are very proud of making a film like Daayra. “This story couldn’t be in better hands than Meghna’s. Her exceptional craft, deep sensitivity, and knack for blending entertainment and substance make her the ideal collaborator to bring this vision to life. We are fortunate to have a dream casting with Kareena and Prithviraj taking on the lead roles,” she shared.

The film, co-written by Yash and Sima alongside Meghna, is currently in pre-production. With an intriguing storyline and a stellar team, Daayra marks Meghna Gulzar’s next directorial after Sam Bahadur (2023), and promises a gritty and nuanced exploration of crime and punishment, justice, and truth.

