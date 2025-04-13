Highway is one of the best creations of director Imtiaz Ali. Alia Bhatt led road drama may have been an average affair at the box office but has gained cult classic status over the years. Almost 11 years after the release, Randeep Hooda is breaking his silence on being excluded from the promotions while Ranbir Kapoor was a part of it. Scroll below for the latest scoop.

If one remembers, there was a special video featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Imtiaz Ali during the promotions of Highway. It was widely known that the Brahmastra actress had a huge crush on RK since her childhood. The video broke the internet shortly after its release. However, Highway actor Randeep still cannot understand the point behind it.

In a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Randeep Hooda confessed feeling bad after he was left out of Highway promotions. He said, “Yeh pata nahi kyun hui thi. Iska bura mujhe bhi laga tha kyunki agar uss waqt mujhe aur sahara milta toh shayad mera jeewan thoda aur aasan hota, career aasan ho jata. Maine bhi voh dekha aur mujhe bhi samajh nahi aaya Ranbir Kapoor ka iss picture se kya lena dena hai. Shayad vahi se shaadi I shuruvat hui aur main unn dono ko mubarakbaad deta hu. Isse agar unka jeewan aapas mein mila toh main isse bohot khush hu.”

Randeep Hooda also claimed that Imtiaz Ali and the makers may have planned to revolve the film around Alia Bhatt from the beginning. He also mentioned that he was taken for 2-3 promotions at the end, possibly because the traction was lower than expected.

However, Randeep is happy that the audience showered him immense love and valued his presence in Highway.

On the professional front, Randeep Hooda is enjoying praise for his role in Jaat. He stars as a villain against Sunny Deol.

