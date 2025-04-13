Delhi Belly (2011), an Aamir Khan production with the guts to take on vulgarity with his nephew Imran Khan in the lead, shocked audiences with its unabashed humor and even more vocally abusive dialogues. Few know that even the legendary Amitabh Bachchan doubted the film’s first teaser.

When the quirky and outrageous teaser of Delhi Belly dropped in 2011, the audience wasn’t the only one caught off-guard. The film’s unapologetically bold language had megastar Big B raising an eyebrow, too.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Concern About Delhi Belly Teaser

In a recent video on Aamir Khan Talkies, the actor revealed how Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who was brought in to dub the teaser, was skeptical about the film’s controversial content.

Speaking about the experience, Aamir recalled, “I asked Amit ji to dub for the teaser. He read through the lines, and I could see the expression on his face — ‘Hmm, acha.’ After watching the teaser, he asked me, ‘Aamir, are you sure this is alright?’ I assured him, ‘Yes sir, no worries.’ His dub was perfect, as always. He brought so much emotion to it.”

Bachchan later dubbed the teaser, despite initial misgivings, and then, performance-wise, brought his most significant impact to this project. However, Aamir’s confidence in the film remained unshaken, even as the first teaser received an unfavorable reaction from audiences.

Aamir Khan’s Quick Decision to Release a New Teaser

Reflecting on the audience’s initial response to the teaser, Aamir admitted, “When it was released, people thought we were praising ourselves. They just couldn’t understand what we were trying to do. We received such a poor reaction that I asked them to remove that promo and make another one.”

Aamir Khan’s primary concern was ensuring the audience understood the film’s tone. “I was worried because I never want to disappoint my audience. They shouldn’t feel that Aamir invited us in, and now we’re not liking what he’s showing us. I’m very conscious of that. Hence, we released this teaser so that people would know the film contains abusive language. Moreover, it also had a humorous element,” he explained.

The second teaser, which more accurately reflected the film’s offbeat and daring storyline, received a more favorable response. Eventually, Delhi Belly became a cult classic, with its dark humor, twisted plot, and risky material becoming a milestone in Indian cinema.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Kesari: Chapter 2 First Review: “Stays Deep With The Indian In You,” Rana Daggubati Promises To Take Akshay Kumar’s Film To The Telugu Audiences!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News