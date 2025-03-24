Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan are two of the biggest names in the film industry. Kapoor passed away in 2020, leaving a big void behind. AB senior and Kapoor have worked in multiple movies, and the former was grief-struck when the latter passed away. Rishi was hospitalized in Mumbai, but Bachchan never went to visit him. The OG Don star once revealed the real reason behind why he never visited Kapoor at the hospital. Keep scrolling for more.

Rishi and Amitabh have worked together in movies including Kabhie Kabhie, Naseeb, Amar Akbar Anthony, and 102 Not Out. While Amitabh was the angry young man, Rishi was known as the romantic hero and the face of youthful romance in Bollywood since Bobby. In the latter stage of his career, Kapoor excelled in intense, comedic, and character roles. In addition, His colorful sweaters and fashion choices in movies became a trend. Both of them carved their own niche in the industry and have left behind a rich legacy. Bachchan is still a treat to watch on the big screen.

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor was battling cancer, and on April 30, 2020, he passed away at 67. Amitabh Bachchan’s eulogy came a few days later. He posted a video on his Instagram, reminiscing memories of the late actor and mentioning why he never visited him in the hospital in his last days.

He began with – “I had seen him at his home, Deonar Cottage, Chembur, a young, energetic, bubbly, mischief in his eyes Chintu, on those rare moments when I was privileged to have been invited to an evening at Rajji’s house. I would see him more often after, at RK Studios, when he trained as an actor for his film to be made; Bobby, a diligent, enthusiastic youngster, ready to pounce onto every learning that came his way in that famous large and legendary makeup room of Rajji at the end of the first-floor corridor of makeup rooms.”

In the latter part of the video clip, Amitabh Bachchan revealed the reason and said, “I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face. But I am certain when he went, he must have gone with a gentle smile.” AB senior captioned the video, “In Memorium,” check out the complete video below.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, and in Vettaiyan, released in 2024.

