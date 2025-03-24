Fame is like a double-edged sword; it gives several lucrative perks, but then again, people lash out at you and slam you when you do not pay attention to your words or actions. Internationally acclaimed pan-India filmmaker SS Rajamouli once got slammed for reportedly comparing Hrithik Roshan to Prabhas. His choice of words made it look negative and stirred up a controversy. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Rajamouli is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Indian cinema. He primarily works in the Telugu film industry and is known for his epic storytelling and grand cinematic vision. His 2022 blockbuster RRR won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Rajamouli is one of the most influential directors, and his fans eagerly await his every project. On the other hand, both Hrithik and Prabhas are well-established actors and have been in the showbiz for several years. They have a separate fan base and are utterly loyal to the actors.

According to a report by MensXP, an old video of SS Rajamouli resurfaced a few years back when he compared Hrithik Roshan and Prabhas. It was reportedly at the audio launch of Billa in 2009. The event was graced with actors including Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty, and Rajamouli. The RRR filmmaker reportedly said, “When Dhoom 2 (2006) released in Hindi. I felt sad that why Bollywood is getting good quality. Why we don’t have heroes like Hrithik Roshan. And today, after watching the song and poster of Billa, and now we watched the trailer, now I want to say that Hrithik Roshan is nothing compared to Prabhas. Telugu cinema has become far better than Bollywood. And now we are equal to English films.”

It stirred a big controversy on the social media platform X, where Hrithik Roshan’s fans slammed the filmmaker for his controversial remarks. Check out the complete thread here.

@ssrajamouli If you cud blabber utter nonsense, then #ArshadWarsi is absolutely justified!

P.S: Acting, dance, physique, screen presence wise, #HrithikRoshan is miles ahead of #Prabhas .

Hrithik, the actor can't be compared to prabhas,the pretender 😭 pic.twitter.com/EmHeEcDsiA — Subha (@SHIBDU1193) August 20, 2024

SS Rajamouli clarified his remark about Hrithik Roshan about more than a decade later in an interview with Reuters [via ANI]. He admitted that he could have been more careful with his words. The RRR filmmaker said, “It was long, long back — I think some 15-16 years back. But yeah, my choice of words wasn’t good, I must admit it. My intention was never to degrade him; I respect him a lot. It is long back.”

It is all water under the bridge. Although they have not yet had the opportunity to work together, it would be epic if they ever did.

On the professional front, SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film is with Mahesh Babu, who is reportedly in the filming stage. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter, which starred Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

