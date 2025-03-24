While Salman Khan’s superstardom continues to flourish, thanks to his glorious contribution to Indian cinema, there have been times that his personal life has also grabbed several eyeballs. One of them being his heavily publicized relationship with ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan whom he dated between 1999 to 2002 reportedly. However, did you know that he had once ignored Somy Ali due to the same whom he had reportedly dated before getting into a relationship with Aishwarya.

In a throwback interview with Zoom TV, Salman Khan’s rumored ex-ladylove Somy Ali revealed how he had once ignored her call on the set of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam wherein the superstar starred opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. For the unversed, Salman and Aishwarya reportedly started dating on the sets of the 1999 film too. Somy revealed in the interview how she had once called the actor which he did not pick up.

Adding to the same, she recalled calling Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to connect her to Salman Khan. However, the director also did not gave her a positive response. Instead, she suspected something was wrong after speaking to Bhansali.

Somy Ali remembered Sanjay Leela Bhansali telling her, “He (Salman) can’t speak to you right now because he is in a shot.” Somy found hard to believe the Devdas director because if Salman Khan would have been in the middle of the shot, SLB would also have been busy directing the same. This soon sealed the fate of her relationship with the Tiger Zinda Hai actor.

She added how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan started visiting Salman Khan’s gym which was at the ground floor of the Galaxy Apartment where she used to reside with the megastar. Somy Ali went on to say how she found some other proofs that something was brewing between Salman and Aishwarya. It was then that she decided to end things with the actor. Reportedly, Somy and Salman dated between 1991 to 1999.

