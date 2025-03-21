Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not only adored for her glorious filmography over the years but also for being a woman of substance. In an earlier interview, the actress had garnered several applause for shutting down a reporter who asked problematic questions to her. Not only did she manage to keep her calm but the actress gave out some sassy remarks, which shut down the journalist for good.

Talking about the same, in the interview with journalist Chetan Sharma with NDTV, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked whether she is facing obstacles in the industry because of not being able to establish a good equation with the Khans. To this, the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress said, “You guys enjoy all this drama. So I think you can keep this going. It will keep you all entertained.”

The journalist further asked the actress about the news of her being replaced by Rani Mukerji in the 2005 film Mangal Pandey: The Rising. To this, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “What’s interesting is that you remember the words like replaced which because the fact is that the situation is very different. Time and again and also on your very channel, I have answered that the producer, in fact, gave me an apology.”

Talking more about the same, the Devdas actress said, “The producer of Mangal Pandey went out of line in speaking the way that he did to the media because of the other pressure that went through. There was a disagreement between him and my agency. And above anything else, I had not received a script to the point of pre-Mahurat. So that is an entirely different situation where the producer apologized to me for his behavior in the media. This has also been said to your channel.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also did not entertain his question on whether she will be the next Bond girl saying that this too has been addressed in the media and on his channel previously. The journalist tried to probe the Jodha Akbar actress further and said that the latest ‘sunshine’ in her life is her pet dog. To this, she said that her dog has been with her for almost 2 years.

However, things did not go down well with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after the journalist asked whether the dog had been given to her by her now-ex boyfriend Vivek Oberoi. To this, the Guzaarish actress said, “Why don’t you just wait for my autobiography?” The video also has the team asking for the controversial interview to be ended soon. But the Aishwarya garnered a lot of praise for the same. It was also speculated that the said journalist was fired from his job after the same.

