John Abraham started his career as a model and then slowly transitioned into movies. His fame and success in the film industry gave hope to models aspiring to become famous in the Bollywood. He started as a romantic lead and then became an action superstar. John has worked in different genres of movies over the years. He once shared that he is not very fond of adult comedies. Scroll below for the deets.

John gained fame with his debut film Jism, and it grew with Dhoom. He is known to be the most stylish antagonist in the history of Bollywood. His character from Dhoom still remains an iconic one. John established himself as an action star, and some of his notable films include Force, Shootout at Wadala, and more.

John Abraham also has his production company, JA Entertainment, which produced some notable films, including Vicky Donor and Madras Cafe. According to The Indian Express, John once shared his thoughts on adult comedies. The actor confessed to being uncomfortable with that genre.

The Pathaan star told PTI, “I would not act and produce an adult comedy film. But that doesn’t mean I have a problem with it. I am not comfortable doing adult comedies.. it is not in my DNA. That’s not my space.”

John explained, “Comedy in general is beautiful. To make people laugh is lovely. It feels great when people laugh and go home. I want to make people happy. I want to do something that is harmless.” He also mentioned, “There is nothing wrong with it. There is a market for everything and everybody has the right to make what they want. And everyone has the right to see what they want to see.”

The actor concluded, “If an adult comedy is made, it gets an ‘adult certification.’ So, there are guidelines according to which youngsters are not suppose to see it.”

On the professional front, John Abraham’s The Diplomat, starring Sadia Khateeb and him, was released on March 14 and is currently playing at the cinemas.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Shashi Kapoor Said Zeenat Aman Cannot ‘Act For Peanuts’, Took A Jibe At Fakira Co-Star Shabana Azmi’s Looks!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News