The Diplomat, starring John Abraham in the key role, recently closed its opening weekend on a fair note at the Indian box office. After earning over 13 crores in the first three days, the film needed a drop of less than 50% on the first Monday. However, that didn’t happen, and the collection fell well below the 2 crore mark. But the good news is that the film maintained a steady hold on day 5, Tuesday. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Shivam Nair directorial, despite favorable word-of-mouth, crashed on its first Monday and earned just 1.53 crores. Compared to the opening day of 4.03 crores, it was a harsh decline of 62%. Followed by it, the Bollywood political thriller maintained a solid hold on the first Tuesday by earning 1.51 crores.

Overall, The Diplomat earned 16.49 crore net at the Indian box office in 5 days. From here, the film won’t reach a good total but if it maintains a stronghold, it might reach up to a respectable level.

Day-wise collection breakdown of The Diplomat:

Day 1- 4.03 crores

Day 2- 4.68 crores

Day 3- 4.74 crores

Day 4- 1.53 crores

Day 5- 1.51 crores

Total- 16.49 crores

Surpasses the lifetime of Attack!

With 16.49 crores in the kitty, The Diplomat surpassed the lifetime collection of Attack (15 crores) to be the fourth highest-grossing film of John Abraham in the post-COVID era. It stands below Pathaan, Ek Villain Returns, and Vedaa. In the lifetime run, it will comfortably surpass Vedaa to grab the third spot.

Top grossers of John Abraham post-COVID:

Pathaan- 543.22 crores

Ek Villain Returns- 41.49 crores

Vedaa- 22.50 crores

The Diplomat- 16.49 crores

Attack- 15 crores

Satyameva Jayate 2- 10.50 crores

More about the film

The Diplomat was theatrically released on March 14. It also stars Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, and Revathy and others in key roles.

